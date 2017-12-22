DRAMA: Governor Alfred Mutua Sets Record Of Tarmacking Roads In Kenya

By Dr Alfred Mutua
I have today led my roads team in the tarmacking of the Kivandini – Masinga Road.
We spend too much time building roads in Kenya. Corruption, poor logistics and fear of embracing new ideas are among the reasons for the slow pace.
Using the Super Maendeleo Chap Chap Philosophy, we are applying a tarmac seal at a record 100 metres in 1 minute; 1 kilometer in 10 minutes!
We have proven today that it can be done and residents of Masinga will soon enjoy a well tarmacked road.
The 21 kilometer road is one of 10 ongoing road projects in the County. Fully funded and constructed by the Machakos County government, machinery and our very own engineers.
This is the philosophy that Machakos County will use to tarmac all our roads and to ensure that even the Mwananchi in the remotest part of Machakos gets quality road infrastructure.
I have a vision for Machakos and I will not rest until the people of Machakos get premier service from my government.
Comments
Anonymous says
That how a fool come joke makes a 6 month duration road.
Wicked shit!
mimi says
it’s hundreds time better compared to useless OJINGA period has an mp in langata in which he did nothing even one meters
Baby Gee says
Raila does not want you he rejected you because all you wanted was his Money. Raila did a good job when he was a Minister of Roads so just shut up, whenever he tries to do something good for the Nation Your foolish Uthamaki stops him like the houses he was up grading in kibera. Your foolish Uthamaki does not want to see any progress in this country because of their greedines,s cursed tribe. Mimi you are obsessed With Raila you should know he is not of Your class neither can you be loved like him. Keep worshiping Your Chief Commander of Mungiki who does not care a bout you and Your nation.
Baby Gee says
Leave Raila a lone he is not of Your class go worship Your cursed Uthamaki who does not care a bout you. Obesessed With Raila you dream of Raila everyday and wish you were loved and blessed like him.
Baby Gee says
Con Man
muli says
mutua ni kavaluku kweli
Anonymous says
Fake road building .it cannot pass in this modern times. Build roads that can last longer. That road cannot survive 3 months. Alfred Mutua should go to jail and forced to pay back all money spent on road buildings in machakos county.