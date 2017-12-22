DRAMA: Governor Alfred Mutua Sets Record Of Tarmacking Roads In Kenya

By Dr Alfred Mutua



I have today led my roads team in the tarmacking of the Kivandini – Masinga Road.

We spend too much time building roads in Kenya. Corruption, poor logistics and fear of embracing new ideas are among the reasons for the slow pace.

Using the Super Maendeleo Chap Chap Philosophy, we are applying a tarmac seal at a record 100 metres in 1 minute; 1 kilometer in 10 minutes!

We have proven today that it can be done and residents of Masinga will soon enjoy a well tarmacked road.

The 21 kilometer road is one of 10 ongoing road projects in the County. Fully funded and constructed by the Machakos County government, machinery and our very own engineers.

This is the philosophy that Machakos County will use to tarmac all our roads and to ensure that even the Mwananchi in the remotest part of Machakos gets quality road infrastructure.

I have a vision for Machakos and I will not rest until the people of Machakos get premier service from my government.

