DRAMA: Gideon Moi’s ally Hon Ngéno arrested for holding a Kalenjin BBI rally in Narok

An ally of KANU chairman hon Gideon Moi has been arrested by Police in Narok for holding an illegal BBI rally. The vocal Emurua Dikirr MP Hon Johana Ng’eno was arrested at Kimogoro trading centre for allegedly holding a Kipsigis only Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) rally.

Hon Ng’eno on Friday led a group of leaders in storming out of the BBI delegates consultative meeting at Maasai Mara University over alleged profiling of minority Kipsigis community.

The MP who had vowed to hold an alternative BBI rally had held the meeting at his constituency to collect views to submit to the BBI task force after him and other non-Maasai elected leaders were denied a chance to speak at the event.

Ngeno with Deputy Governor Evalyn Aruasa and about 10 MCAs from the Kipsigis community skipped the BBI rally at Narok Stadium graced by ODM leader Raila Odinga.

There was drama at Kimogoro trading center after the security personnel stormed the rally and fired teargas canisters and shot in the air dispersing the crowd before arresting the MP.

According to witnesses the police had been notified of the meeting but were surprised that the MP was arrested.

“The meeting was at climax and people were giving their views with moderation of the MP. All of a sudden teargas was lobbed into the crowd. Everyone fled towards different direction and that’s when the MP was handcuffed and bundled into a waiting police vehicle,” said the witness.

The source said the MP efforts to convince the police not to arrest him fell on deaf ears as he was whisked away.

Hon Ngéno was driven to Ololung’a police station amid protests by his constituents.

Area County Police Commander Kizito Mutoro confirmed the arrest but said that the legislator had not been booked, a signal that Police may have acted against the law by illegaly arresting the MP who at the time was addressing a peaceful rally and had complied with all the legal requirements.

“I understand he was arrested but I had ordered by officers to release him. He is yet to be booked for any offence so I cannot say he has been arrested,” he said.

The move comes barely hours after area County Commissioner Samuel Kimiti issued a stern warning against politicians for fanning violence through incitements.