Drama: Statehouse ‘blogger’ Dennis Itumbi shows Uhuru ‘middle finger’ over arrest of DP Ruto sycophant in Thinka

Here is the post on social media by ex- Statehouse blogger Dennis Itumbi that many pundits interpret to be a slap on the face of Uhuru Kenyatta. Well, the skinny emaciated boy Uhuru picked from Mukuru kwa Njenga has grown balls , big enough to tell the president to fuck off by attacking Raila Odinga and defending William Ruto over the arrest of a Kiambu MCA whose was accused by the Police for abusing use of national symbols.



Dennis Itumbi says: >>> A proud display of the Coat of Arms by a creative & patriotic Kenyan and the illegal use of the Coat of Arms by Raila Odinga & Co.

Police arrested the one who dreams of William Samoei Ruto as the President someday.

But not the man who declared himself President.

#Goldinga can escape arrest on swearing himself in and grilling on Fake Gold…But the creativity of the #HustlerNation lives on… It was Martin Luther King Jnr. Who said in his letter from a Birmingham Jail that , ” You must disobey an unjust law and be ready to serve punishment for it” Injustice anywhere, is an injustice everywhere…..

Well, several pundits hit back at Itumbi, among them Silas Jakakimba an aide and political affairs advisor to Raila Odinga at his Capital Hill office:

Silas Chepkeres Jakakimba Ndugu: Kindly know when and where to quote Martin Luther King Jr.! What you have attempted to do is tantamount to intellectual sacrilege. If according to you the Kenya Police has refused to arrest and charge him, you should use your closeness to No. 1 to report Raila Odinga to HE Uhuru Kenyatta, The President and CIC of the Kenya Defence Forces. Or, drop your thoughts about this at State Hse Suggestion Box: