DRAMA as Senator Kwamboka rains slaps and kicks on Ruto ally Hon Mary Senatah for being petty and stupid during committee election

There was drama and chaos as business came to a standstill at the Senate after Senators Beatrice Kwamboka and Mary Seneta exchanged blows and kicks during the election of the Senate Health Committee.

The two, reports say, differed over the election of Narok Senator Ledama Ole Kina as deputy chairperson of the committee.

Senator Ledama was up against Senator Senetah for the position.

Trouble started after Senator Ledama trounced Senetah in the elections with Deputy Majority Whip Farhiya Ali appearing aggrieved by Ledama’s win.

Reports allege she wanted the election postponed.

Drama started after Senator Ali was accused of forging the signature of Nominated Senator Millicent Omanga who was absent.

The alleged forgery triggered an altercation between Ms Kwamboka who is the Deputy Minority Whip and Senator Seneta with their war of words degenerating into fisticuffs.

“I will deal with you, I am in leadership, you will know who I am,” Ms Kwamboka the ODM lioness was heard shouting.

Speaking after the incident Ole Kina wondered why some quarters were opposed to his election to the committee.

“I was elected to chair the Senate County Public Accounts and Investment Committee (CPAIC )and was denied, now I have been elected vice chair Health Committee and now they are trying to frustrate me,” Senator Ledama lamented.

Senator Kwamboka, an ODM loyalist is known for her no nonsense approach to issues, she could not stomach the stupidity and pettiness of Hon Senatah who is said to be a RUTO ally.