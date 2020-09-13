Drama as police storm Ford Kenya’s meeting convened to kick out Wafula Wamunyinyi’s allies

A faction of Ford Kenya party allied to the party leader Moses Wetang’ula on Sunday September 13, 2020 convened a meeting at a Busia hotel.

According to a report by a local daily, the meeting which aimed at kicking out the party’s rebel members allied to self-declared party leader Wafula Wamunyinyi had been convened by Ford Kenya’s National Organising Secretary Chris Mandu Mandu.

However, the meeting did not go well as planned.

Just moments before the meeting could start, police officers led by Busia Police Station OCS Julius Lingole stormed the hotel, kicking out the attendants.

According to Mr Lingole, the meeting was illegal, since the conveners never sought the permission to hold their meeting.

He said nobody had knocked his door to seek for permission to hold the meeting.

The officers order Mandu and his group to leave the venue immediately.

He tried to plead with the officers to allow him proceed with the meeting but the police could not give him an ear.

Addressing the media outside the hotel, Busia County FK Chairman Emmanuel Osore said they had resolved to expel a nominated MCA and local branch official for breaching party rules and regulations.

Mandu Mandu however, accused police officers of being selective when enforcing Covid-19 regulation.