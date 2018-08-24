DRAMA: Angry DP Ruto fires shots at Uhuru hours after State House meeting

Storm in paradise: Angry DP Ruto fires shots at Uhuru hours after State House meeting
In a tweet on Thursday that would be pulled down minutes later, Ruto fired indirectly at Uhuru and Raila, who he perhaps believes that are working around the clock to bring him down.
“Those running ‘injili ya shetani’ that unless your father was a minister, a vice president or a president however hard you work you must remain poor and if not a pauper you must be corrupt & have stolen, they should know that those without god fathers we have GOD the father. Shindwe,”
Anonymous says
Well said.
They have been in power all this time but stealing and looting etc with nothing for our country but poverty is their development record all through.
The amicos have just woken up only to find they’ve no legacy but a legacy of povery index increase as hell occupany – heaven is a mirage.
Anonymous says
Doesn’t sound like coming from a balanced leader. Something is amiss here? What tickled the wound?