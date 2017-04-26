Dr Oburu Odinga LOSES Bondo ODM Ticket as Hon Ken Obura RETAINS Kisumu Central Ticket

Nominated MP Oburu Oginga has lost Bondo ODM primaries to incumbent Gideon Ochanda.

Ochanda garnered 28,446 votes against Oburu’s 4,000 despite the latter’s spirited campaign.

In Kisumu Central, foemer TNA secretary general Onyango Oloo lost to Ken Obura who was declared winner with 24,601 votes.

Oloo defected from Jubilee Party in January citing merger intricacies.

He garnered 5,090 votes in the primaries emerging third after Fred Ouda who got 13,613 in the Wednesday polls.

Laban Bosire, Kisumu Central returning officer, announced the results at Lions High School.

He was escorted out of the tense tallying centre under tight security.

Ouda’s supporters protested the results. “No Ouda! No ODM! Uhuru tena!” they chanted.

The protesters said they are tired of skewed nominations in Kisumu.

Ouda told the press that the returning officer disappeared with the agents on Wednesday night.

“This happened only for us to get information that Obura has been announced the winner.”

“There is a cartel within ODM which is destroying the party and will cost Raila Odinga a lot,” he said.

In the Bondo MP race, Oburu fought claims that he is too old for the seat.

His competitors said he has been active in politics for over 20 years and there is nothing to show for it.

Ochanda had asked the legislator, who is Raila Odinga’s elder brother, to retire.

But Oburu said he has defeated Ochanda three times before and he will do it again this year.