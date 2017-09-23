DPP Keriako Tobiko Acts on Raila Demand, Orders CID Police And EACC To Investigate Chiloba IEBC officials Over Election Rigging

The DPP Keriako Tobiko on Saturday directed the EACC and the Directorate of Criminal Investigations to investigate the illegalities and irregularities committed in the bungled August 8 polls.

In a letter to EACC CEO Halakhe Waqo and DCI Director Ndegwa Muhoro, Tobiko ordered for the report on the a thorough, comprehensive and expeditious investigations to be submitted to him within 21 days.

He said he wants investigations conducted even though the Supreme Court did not blame anyone over the sham polls.

The fact that it did not do so does not take away the powers of the DPP under Article 157(4) of the Constitution or Section 21 of the Elections Offences Act to order such investigations in an appropriate case such as the present one, Tobiko said.

The scope of the probe should seek to establish whether electoral or criminal offences including corruption and economic crimes – were committed by IEBC officials.

NASA on Friday wrote to the DPP asking him to institute investigations and possible prosecution of 11 IEBC officials who it claimed messed up last month’s presidential election.

They include CEO Ezra Chiloba, Betty Nyabuto, Immaculate Kassait and ICT director James Muhati.

NASA also listed Corporate and Legal Affairs Director Praxedese Tororey, who has since handed resigned, as among the officials who should be probed.

The others are Moses Kipkogei, Abdi Guliye, Paul Mugo, Boniface Wamae, Marijan Hussein Marijan and Moluboya.