DP William Ruto is wrong, push for referendum not driven by greed for power

Deputy President Dr. William Ruto on Sunday, February 17 accused a section of leaders [from the NASA side] of advocating for a referendum to create future government positions for themselves.

Speaking in Amalemba, Kakamega County, Ruto urged leaders to shelve what he says is “premature debate on referendum” and instead focus on developing the country and creating jobs for Kenyans.

“Hatutaki kuletewa siasa nyingi za bure. Hakuna shortage ya positions katika Kenya, iko shortage ya jobs for young people,” said Ruto.

Siaya Senator James Orengo in turn slammed Ruto, accusing him of trying to sabotage the Uhuru-Raila political handshake.

The Senate Minority leader took a jibe at Ruto, saying that he has not read the document yet he is quick to allege that the handshake is about sharing government positions, and that their push for Constitution amendments is driven by greed for positions.