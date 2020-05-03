DP Ruto’s three deadly political mistakes started in 2014, now a useless, powerless DP

Photo: Statehouse operative Mutahi Ngunyi crafting message to bury DP Ruto politically.

Sometime in 2012, four gentlemen converged at night in a multistoried building along Valley Road. The edifice would later earn itself the sobriquet – UK Center – for playing host to a tightly-knit secretariat handling the affairs of Uhuru Kenyatta.

They were David Murathe, the late Bruce Odhiambo, Uhuru’s erstwhile PA and now Deputy State House Chief of Staff Njee Muturi, and the current Speaker of the National Assembly, Justin Muturi.

The meeting came against the backdrop of acquisition of TNA from the late Nginyo Kariuki, which was spearheaded by David Wakairu Murathe. The issue at hand was development of a memorable slogan for TNA.

But after pondering into the wee hours of the night, nothing was forthcoming. So they opted to retire over the matter and touch base during the day. On standing, Bruce Odhiambo, the man entrusted with branding Uhuru, humorously said, “Ah, I believe we will get a slogan.”

There and then – I believe – clicked with everyone and was effectively adopted as TNA’s slogan that night. TNA later teamed up with Ruto’s URP and went into the 2013 elections as Jubilee Coalition.

In the twilight months of 2014, an idea was mooted to the president. That merging the two parties with the other briefcase entities like TipTip would save the party unnecessary wrangles during nominations.

And so plans began in earnest to collapse these parties and form one behemoth that would take on CORD’s probable candidate in 2017, before morphing into NASA.

This is where William Ruto began goofing.

First, concerted efforts by some RV leaders like Isaac to plead with William not to collapse URP fell on deaf ears. Instead of soberly listening to these voices, William, in his abrasive fashion, went ahead to scold them in public, terming them confused leaders who had nothing to offer to the people of Rift Valley.

He extended the same courtesy to Gideon Moi, urging him to get rid of KANU and jump into Jubilee Party. When GM flatly refused, William did not hesitate to chastise him as a deeply entitled aristocrat who did not understand what the merger meant to Rift Valley.



Second blunder.

While forming Jubilee, there were two joint chairpersons solely seconded by Uhuru to oversee the merger process. The Harvard-trained lawyer Kiraitu Murungi and Dr. Noah Wekesa were nothing but Uhuru’s bipartite henchmen.

Theirs was to to bidding on behalf of their master by ensuring the architecture of Jubilee favors Uhuru in the long-run.

Despite having a bright chap like Kipkorir Sing’oei, Director of Strategy in ODP, at his disposal who would have otherwise be his highly placed eye in the merger committee, William chose to ignore this critical moment that he is now painfully reckoning with, in tongues.



Third mistake.

The sweeping powers bestowed upon the Party Leader and the Secretary-General by the party constitution was deliberate. It was a grave oversight on the part of William to allow Njee Muturi and Solicitor General Ken Ogeto, to draft the party constitution whereas they are publicly known poets in Uhuru’s court.

Instead of engaging the services of critical lawyers around him like Stephen Kipkenda, William was busy singing Hosanna to his boss for allowing him to co-head the country in his first term as the boss was busy quaffing Jameson at State House.

Consciously, Uhuru installed his puppet as the Secretary-General, watered down the powers of the Chairperson, and made his most trusted aide the Vice-Chairperson under the pretense of interim officials.

In the pecking order, the Deputy Party Leader and Deputy Secretary-General, William and Kositany respectively, are effectively nonentities in the Jubilee outfit. Both of them have a one-line reference in that constitution:

“The Deputy Party Leader (Deputy SG) shall deputize the Party Leader (SG) and shall perform such functions as the Party Leader (SG) may direct.”

The deputies, particularly Caleb Kositany, cannot rescind any decision made by Tuju because their constitution, in and of itself, is counterproductive. And if Tuju is fraudulently in office as the SG, then Uhuru, William, and Kositany, too, are fraudulently holding their offices.

In essence, Jubilee, besides lacking in ideology, was formed to steal the 2017 elections and achieved just that. It has now outlived its usefulness and the time is nigh for that criminal entity to go down the drain for running down this country.

By Nyainda Manaseh via Facebook