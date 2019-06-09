DP Ruto’s team is trying to stop my development projects, they won’t Manage

By Ngunjiri Wambugu

So apparently the plan is to make sure the discussion on the PGH-Kangemi road doesn’t take place today, and thus undermine the project. All Nyeri County TangaTanga ‘resources’ have been mobilized to this end.

Well … the road will be done.

Wapende wasipende.

And we still want that official notice from the Governor on the Nyeri Town land-rates waiver. Tutirenda wana rîu.

#Kitaeleweka

NYERI TOWN IS GOING TO GET INTERESTING IN COMING DAYS

Rumour has it that Deputy President William Ruto might have met the 5 elected Nyeri Town MCAs, somewhere. The rumour goes on to say that maybe my colleague from Mathira chaperoned them there. We are also informed that, maybe, their brief is to ‘manage’ me, mashinani.

Well – am not sure how true this is but we will see how these guys behave in coming days and judge for ourselves.

And it’s not by power nor by might that we are who we are; it’s through God’s ability. And He and I are ready for them 😉