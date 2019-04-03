Raila ‘slaps’ Hon Ndindi Nyoro over move to reduce DPP Haji’s powers

Opposition leader Raila Odinga has raised the red flag over a proposed motion by Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro to trim the powers of the chief public prosecutor to try corruption cases.

He dismissed the move to sponsor a bill seeking to clip the powers of Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) and Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) in the fight against corruption as ill-advised. He added that the move was anti-development.