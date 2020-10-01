DP Ruto’s Central Kenya point-man Hon Gachagua is crazy, should undergo some tests

By Onyango Ochieng Jnr

I have never ever ever ever heard of this man. But, when I asked around, I was told during Nyayo days, he went around breaking people’s bones and harming opposition voices around central.

He ran beastly kind of errands Lt. Col. OKUMU BINANI ran for Joseph Kony. He was the OKUMU BINANI of Moi’s State-sponsored terrorism.

Now, the media is saying this career sadist has said “KIKUYUS WILL NEVER VOTE RAILA EVEN AT GUNPOINT”.

Kikuyus are over 8 MILLION scattered over 6 counties in Kenya. How the man suddenly arrived at that analysis, is itself evidence of mental illness.

I am not mad at the man though, I personally believe he is a hearing voices screaming inside his head, of people he wounded and died or later died, on behalf of the late Moi.

This is why am very very very mad at the media, they should be demanding two tests from this OKUMU BINANI before they go about quoting his public comments. The two tests are;

1. Cognitive Test to ascertain his mental acuity and

2. Urine test to confirm if he is abusing drugs.

Otherwise, the mob in the media could be busy feeding us balderdash from a man already marked for destruction by the finger of God.