DP Ruto’s ally hit back at Senator Orengo over impeachment plan

A day after Siaya Senator James Orengo revealed his plans of instituting motion to impeach Deputy President William Ruto, Kiharu Member of Parliament Ndindi Nyoro a close ally of DP has lashed him out.

Ndindi Nyoro who spoke to a local daily says Orengo never win any election on merit, arguing that he does so by singing Baba’s name.

The Kiharu legislator argues that Orengo is therefore looking for political mileage so that he can keep his relationship with his party leader Raila Odinga and his political clout.

“Orengo and the Senate have no mandate to impeach the Deputy President, so I have no idea what Orengo could be smoking over there,” he told the daily.

“But this is not the first time they are trying these moves. There was Fred Outa from Kisumu Central who tried the same in the National Assembly but that did not see the light of day,” he added.

He further challenged DP Ruto’s opponents by telling them elections are about votes, adding that the DP is looking for votes, not sideshows.

“Ruto’s wave cannot be stopped because he is on the ground unlike the likes of Orengo who are busy making noise all over and have their support only in Nyanza. Only Wanjiku will make that decision – not courts, not Parliament not anyone else,” Nyoro said.

He also challenged them to get something to do that is useful and worth their time and stop day- dreaming about impeachment.

‘They have seen Ruto has already won the 2022 presidential race and they are trying all dirty ways to stop him. We know the push behind all this is from Raila because Orengo is Raila’s spanner boy.”