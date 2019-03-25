DP Ruto’s allies calls for dismantling of President Uhuru Hon Raila handshake

President Uhuru Kenyatta and Opposition Chief Hon Raila Odinga peace pact has created political rift in the Jubilee party after Deputy President William Ruto allies claimed ODM leader is using handshake pact to frustrate the DP.

Over the weekend DP Ruto led a number of legislatures in attacking the presence of opposition leader Hon Raila Odinga close to the President Uhuru Kenyatta.

DP Ruto insisted that Odinga’s plans would not scuttle his presidential bid, saying that leaders who were mentioning his name in connection with corruption scandals were aiming at derailing his 2022 plans.

“Ule mtu wa upinzani anajaribu kutufundisha jinsi ya kuendesha serikali na vita dhidi ya ufisadi ilhali upinzani umesambaratika” (The opposition guy is trying to teach us how to run the government, he should fix the opposition first) Ruto said.

Starehe MP Charles Njagua who was in attendance said it was better to do away with the handshake if it was the one causing so much trouble within the Jubilee party.

“If Jubilee will be destroyed by the handshake, we would rather do away with it and deliver our promise to the people first,“ the MP said.