DP Ruto will drop out of 2022 presidential race, support Raila’s opponent – Prof Makau Mutua

Newyork based, Harvard educated top law scholar Prof Makau Mutua has claimed that Deputy President William Ruto will drop out of the presidential race to back a candidate who will oppose Raila.

Prof Mutua hinted that Ruto will drop out in favour of Musalia Mudavadi who is likely to be ODM Leader Raila Odinga’s primary opponent.

“BREAKING NEWS — I am told that DP William Ruto will likely drop out of the presidential contest and endorse Musalia Mudavadi for the top seat. The idea is to lock out Raila Odinga should he choose to run,” the professor said in a tweet.

Prof Mutua’s revelations comes after it emerged that Ruto held a closed door meeting on Monday last week with MPs from Western region the home turf of Musalia Mudavadi and Ford Kenya’s Moses Wetangula.

After the hour-long meeting, the MPs are said to have proceeded to the Karen home of embattled Bungoma Senator Moses Wetangula.

Ruto, Wetangula, and Musalia have in the recent months had a sour relationship with the political side that is associated with President Uhuru Kenyatta and Raila Odinga- the handshake duo.

Despite the three having a common enemy, political analyst Herman Manyora said the chances of the three working together are complicated by the power relations between Musalia and Ruto.

“Ruto is smart and is the current DP but in terms of politics, Mudavadi is his senior. If the constitution won’t be amended, then Ruto won’t desire to be deputised again after 10 years under Uhuru. Musalia has also served as VP and would be unlikely to go for a running mate position,” Manyora stated.

However another political pundit Dr. Manono Motangi said Ruto will offer support to Musalia mainly because he knows he is a candidate the System can easily swear in if he wins even if Raila was to be the preferred candidate. Basically Ruto is taking the war to the dynasties by giving them one of their own.