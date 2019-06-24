DP Ruto will be assassinated by the Kenya Mafia before 2022: Activist Boniface Mwangi

With President Uhuru Kenyatta’s succession battle escalating to worst scenarios the Deputy President William Ruto has alleged that there is a group of Cabinet Secretaries who are plotting for his assassination.

Kenyan activist and former parliamentary contestant have exposed a serious plan by the Kenyan mafia to assassinate DP Ruto.

Since Uhuru Kenyatta is a coward and he will not allow Ruto to be prosecuted on corruption charges, the #KenyaMafia will assasinate Ruto. Chopper accident, poisoned meal, or a rogue bodyguard. Saitoti was murdered by #KenyaMafia to reduce the number of presidential candidates. https://t.co/o3R6iRtb5n — Boniface Mwangi (@bonifacemwangi) June 24, 2019

Four ministers have so far been summoned by DCI officer Michael Sang with claims that Dr Ruto had linked them to a secret plot to eliminate him.

Ruto has no plans to stop his run for the presidency. He has money and the network to run and win. So how do you stop such a man? Death. He can’t run when he is dead. But Ruto can pull a fast one and ensure Uhuru dies in office before 2022. So let’s see how this plays out. pic.twitter.com/Vo9cCJWVZr — Boniface Mwangi (@bonifacemwangi) June 24, 2019

Trade and Industrialization Cabinet Secretary Peter Munya who was first to complain over the alleged plot, accused Ruto of linking him to the plot without proper investigations.

Other leaders include Transport minister James Macharia, ICT boss Joe Mucheru and Health CS Sicily Kariuki .

“We want to confirm we have been having meetings. Indeed, we had a meeting in La Mada and we will continue having meetings because under the Constitution of Kenya, there is freedom of assembly and expression,” Munya claimed.

TANGA TANGA VS KIELEWEKE

Now the Nyeri Town MP Ngungiri Wambugu claims that Ruto is directly plotting a war against the President Uhuru Kenyatta by going for Cabinet Secretaries who are loyal to him.

The vocal Kieleweke Leader claims that the CSs are being targetted for refusing to join Tanga Tanga, a group allied to DP Ruto and refusing to play politics with development.

Posting on his Facebook page Ngunjiri accused Tanga Tanga of going for Uhuru’s loyalties including Jubilee Secretary General Raphael Tuju and CS Fred Mtaingi who have so far been asked to resign.