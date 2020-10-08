DP Ruto’s wheelbarrow campaign is not a solution to joblessness, just cheap PR to hoodwink Kenyans

ODM leader Raila Odinga has launched a scathing attack on Deputy President William Ruto over his ‘wheelbarrow’ campaign.

According to Mr. Odinga, the wheelbarrows that the DP gave to the youth at his Karen home are not the solution to joblessness.

“Wheelbarrow unapatia kijana na hujamuonyesha pa kujenga, kijana anaishi mtaani yeye sio mwanakandarasi, atafanya nini na wheelbarrow?” the ODM leader said.

His sentiments come two weeks after Dr. Ruto handed wheelbarrows and other items to youth and women groups from Nairobi County in what he said was a bid for creation of jobs.

The DP has been hosting several groups at his home saying his priority is to help alleviate Kenyans from poverty.

Critics however claim that this is a strategy to drum up support from the grassroots for his State House quest.

On Thursday, Mr. Odinga insisted that Dr. Ruto’s hustler narrative is hoodwinking Kenyans.

“Unajiita hustler, sisi ndio tunajua mambo ya ukombozi. Harakati ya ukombozi wa pili tulifanya bila ya kusaidiwa na watu wengine. WaKenya walipoteza maisha kwa kuleta ukombozi wa pili. Wengi walilala kule gerezani. Tunajua wakombozi ni kina nani. Tunajua wale waliokuwa wanazuia ukombozi. Nani hajui YK92? Na hao sasa ndio wanakuja kutekeleza ukombizi? Ukombozi hauwezi kuletwa na unafiki,” the ODM leader said.

He added that the Building Bridges Initiative will resolve the issue of challening funds from national to county governments as well as the impasse of the two thirds gender representation.

Mr. Odinga urged women to turn up in huge numbers and register as voters, ensuring that come 2022 they will also vote.

“Women are the life plug of our economy & nation. By both actions & words, women issues are ODM issues. BBI process is picking up lessons learnt to usher in a regime that is conversant with women agenda and how to realize this in practice not words,” he added.

Mr. Odinga was speaking during the ODM Women League Delegates meeting at the Galaxy Resort in Kitengela.