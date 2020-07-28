DP Ruto, Uhuru lose big as Senators shoot down Mt Kenya’s One Man One Vote One Shilling revenue sharing formulae

The Senate on Tuesday shot down the disputed revenue sharing formula proposed by Irungu Kang’ata (Murang’a) and the entire Mt Kenya Kenya and Statehouse delegation.

Hon Kangata, also the Majority Chief whip, had sought to amend the report by the Finance and Budget Committee to push forward the commencement date of the formula.

The committee has proposed the new formula takes effect in 2021-22, but Kangata wanted it to commence in 2022-23.

This was seen as strategy to entice those opposing the formula to endorse it.

Earlier, Finance and Budget Committee chairman Charles Kibiru (Kirinyaga) made a case for the disputed formula.

While moving the motion , Kibiru urged his colleagues to approve the panel’s recommendation, arguing that it was arrived at after thorough consultation with several stakeholders.

“We need to shift our gear from saying who gets what. This county is ours. We should ourselves, as a Senate, tonight question if we want this county to move forward. We have had over 20 simulations in the Committee,” he said .

He said the Senate should approve the formula and push for more allocations to the counties to ensure no county is left behind

“From where we sit, the minimum that should be taken to counties should not be less than sh350 million,'” he said.

Here is the list of Senators who voted a NO to the One man , one vote, one shilling revenue distribution formula:

1. Sen. Fatuma Dullo

2. Sen. Ibrahim Ali

3. Sen. Issa Juma

4. Sen. Hajj Moh’d Yussuf

5. Sen. Hargura Godana

6. Sen. Ekal Malachi

7. Sen. Boniface Kabaka

8. Sen. George Khaniri

9. Sen. Kindiki Kithure

10. Sen. Lelegwe Ltumbesi

11. Sen. Sam Ongeri

12. Sen. Anwar Loitiptip

13. Sen. Stewart Madzayo

14. Sen. Mahamud Mohamed

15. Sen. Cleophas Malala

16. Sen. Eric Okong’o OMogeni

17. Sen. Wario Juma

18. Sen. Philip Mpaayei

19. Sen. Kipchumba Murkomen

20. Sen. Mutula Kilonzo

21. Sen. Johnes Mwaruma

22. Sen. Mwinyihaji Faki

23. Sen. Ledama Ole Kina

24. Sen. Sakaja Johnson

25. Sen. Enoch Wambua