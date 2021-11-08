DP Ruto to rock Raila’s bedroom for the next three days

Deputy President William Ruto will kick off his tour of the Luo Nyanza region on Tuesday in Kisumu county where he will hold a series of political rallies before heading to Migori and Homabay counties respectively.

According to his itinerary, the DP will host his allies from Nyanza in the lakeside city where the group will hand over the region’s economic blueprint to Ruto and then later engage the residents of Kisumu at the famous Kondele market in Kisumu Central where he is expected to donate a lorry for the Kondele youth group.

From Kondele, the DP will head to Kisumu West constituency at Nyahera to meet small-scale traders and make donations before winding up his tour at the Nyalunya Primary School in Kisumu East, where he will give a school bus to the institution.

On Wednesday, Ruto and his entourage will be hosted in Migori by Governor Okoth Obado where the two leaders will address a number of rallies in the county as well as preside over a number of Harambees. Governor Obado, also the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leader has thrown his weight behind DP Ruto’s 2022 presidential bid and is expected to be among his luminaries in Luo Nyanza during the campaigns.

After Migori, the UDA leader and his entourage will land in Homabay county on Thursday where he will wind up his tour by visiting a number of youth groups in the country for his empowerment programs as well as drumming up support for his bottom-up economic model.