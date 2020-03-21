DP Ruto to employee Dennis Itumbi as head of 2022 propaganda team

The Nation Newspaper is reporting that the sacked senior directors attached to the Presidential Strategic Communication Unit (PSCU) are officially headed to Deputy President William Ruto’s campaign team.

A day after they were sacked through a letter by the Public Service Commission (PSC) at the request of the Interior ministry, Dennis Itumbi and his other four colleagues will be operating from DP Ruto’s private offices at Transnational plaza along Mama Ngina street in the CBD.

They five — James Kinyua (events and branding), Eric Ng’eno (speech writing), Denis Itumbi (digital, innovation and diaspora communication), David Nzioka (events and branding) and John Ndolo (principal information officer in charge of digital strategies) — had worked for President Uhuru Kenyatta for almost 10 years.

Sources have confirmed DP Ruto has asked them “to hang around” as they wait to get instructions on their responsibilities from Dr Korir Sing’oei, the man recently charged with the DP’s strategy in preparation for the 2022 elections.

The over ambitious five directors fell out with a number of President Kenyatta’s handlers such as Chief of Staff Nzioka Waita and former PSCU boss and the State House spokesman Manoah Esipisu (now Kenya’s envoy to the United Kingdom). They also had issues with then then Secretary to the Cabinet Francis Kimemia- the Nyandarua governor. They were accused of lacking fidelity to State secrets and bringing the presidency into disrepute, one wonders if they will be loyal to Ruto or they will just be moles!

It is a blessing to Ruto who badly needs brand clean-up, his name is linked to corruption, land grabbing, murder, tribal wars among other dark stuff that will need a lot of cleaning. Itumbi worked closely with the British PR firm/Cambridge Analytica that Uhuru hired to clean the Jomo baggage in his 2013 presidential campaign which was a big success, that is the magic Ruto hopes they will bring on board.