DP Ruto Throws In The Towel, Says Uhuru Can Appoint Whoever He Wants To The Cabinet

President Uhuru Kenyatta can appoint to the cabinet whoever he wants, Deputy President William Ruto said on Tuesday during the burial ceremony of three Africa Independent Pentecostal Church (AIPCA) bishops in Meru.
Ruto asked the people to give the head of state time to name the 22 member cabinet and avoid speculating about who will make the cut.
“We should all give the president room to pick Cabinet Secretaries without speculating on who will make it or not,” said the DP.
A tough talking Ruto asked the retained and nominated members of the cabinet to avoid politicking and serve the Kenyan people.
”Whoever will be appointed, you are appointed to serve all Kenyans. Stay clear of politics,” he added.
The former Eldoret North MP, told off the opposition on matters elections saying that ‘we will not participate in any debate on who won the election or not.’
Word had it that Ruto was unhappy about the President going behind his back and naming a cabinet that he did not approve of.
The DP who is likely to succeed his boss, allegedly wants in the cabinet a team that will help clinch the presidency in 2022 while Kenyatta wants men and women of integrity that will help realize his legacy and development agenda.
”Kenyans, more so jubilee should avoid useless political debates about positions including 2022 and focus singlemindedly on delivering our manifesto voted for by the people while allowing the President the space to perform his constitutional duty to assemble the team for us,” he said on Sunday
Comments
Richard Miriti and Vincent Abukosi says
UHURU KENYATTA HONORING HIS PROMISE TO SUPPORT RUTO’S 2022 PRESIDENTIAL BID.
When President Uhuru Kenyatta named a portion of members of his cabinet, many were not only surprised but also asked the question “why did President Uhuru exclude some politicians from his cabinet, and yet they have so much influence in their communities?” The answer to your question is, “because President Uhuru Kenyatta was honoring his promise to Support William Ruto’s 2022 Presidential Bid”.
I read the recent news headlines, after President Uhuru unveiled is cabinet, and what was missing was the real reason behind the exclusion of politicians. Uhuru not only went to one of the best colleges in the world and studied political science but also is a student of “a professor of politics”, Moi, the second president of Kenya, who rule for over two decades. If the author of The Prince, Niccolò_Machiavelli was a live he will agree with me that as much as many people get it wrong, politics cannot be taken from face value, there is always a reason behind every political move and can only be seen by those who are keen and understand how politics is played, like President Uhuru Kenyatta.
President Uhuru’s teacher, President Moi, managed to remain in power for over two decades because of censorship, media organization could only air or publish what was favorable to the president. I was young then, but I remember that almost all news programs dedicated most of their allocated time to talk about Moi, from where he went to church to Harambe’s that he attended. As a result of Kenyans hearing or reading about Moi twenty for seven, each day, whenever they turned on their radio, TV or buy a newspaper respectively, Moi was the most popular politician. As my friend and political advisor Vincent Abukosi, a member of Pi Sigma Alpha, the only political science honor society in the United States, would say, name recognition plays a major role in elections.
Kenya is past the error of media censorship, so Kenya’s government attempt to censor the media won’t work because of the new revolution of social media, like Facebook, and even the Kenya’s Courts won’t allow it. In order to keep his promise to Ruto, President Uhuru had to exclude politicians with Presidential ambitions like Eugene Wamalwa from cabinet positions so that they won’t get media attention that will popularize those politicians’ country wide. Politicians like Balala were left in Uhuru’s cabinet and others like him might be appointed to the cabinet but not because of their performance but rather because they don’t pose a threat to Ruto’s 2022 Presidential ambition. In a nutshell, President Uhuru is honoring his promise to support Ruto’s 2022 bid by getting rid of formidable challengers by denying them the media attention that a cabinet secretary enjoys. Unlike, previous events, where Ruto was mostly besides Uhuru, Ruto kept out of the New Cabinet Secretaries announcement event, because Ruto wanted to to be seen as not involved, because he knows that in 2022 he will need the excluded politicians’ support for his Presidential bit but in reality he is the greatest beneficiary, and might have been involved in the appointments.
I conclude by reminding the readers what my friend Vincent Abukosi always reminds me, each time we discuss politics, which is every day, that politics is a game and is never obvious, for what you see is not what it really is, examine the intent behind every political move and you will understand politics. Vincent has gotten all political predictions, not only about American politics but also about Africa and Europe so I trust his advise.
Authors: Richard Miriti and Vincent Abukosi.