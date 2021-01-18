DP Ruto team promises to thrash Kalonzo in Machakos senatorial race

David Mugonyi,

DP Ruto Spokesman,

Kalonzo Musyoka should stop panicking. He is a senior political leader who should not succumb to cheap political hysterics.

The Machakos Senate contest will be decided by the people, on the ground. The candidates are known and the best among them will win.

Kalonzo does not have confidence in his candidate. In his panic, he has saddled himself with a ridiculous heap of bizarre allegations in pursuit of Deputy President William Ruto.

He must desist from the cheap tactics of trying to salvage his political mojo by attacking the Deputy President.

The Machakos contest will be won or lost on the ground.

But in the public interest, Musyoka must explain how NYS land legally became his private estate.