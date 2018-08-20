Meet DP Ruto’s son that he’s grooming for politics, Greets President Museveni With Respect

The question many have after seeing this photo is if the Deputy President is grooming his son for politics. I think so.

Deputy President William Ruto was over the weekend in Uganda to receive the young achievers lifetime award.

After the event, Ruto met up with President Museveni where they officiated over the opening of a road linking Kenya and Uganda.

Several photos of the DP and Museveni at State House have emerged. In one, we can see Ruto’s son sitting listening keenly as his father and the Ugandan leader chat. The boy is his second born and little is known about him but he is said to be called George. He is the funniest in the family and said to send his dad to prolonged laughter often in the dining table or wherever they pump into each other at home.

DP Ruto has earmarked Uganda and Museveni as his regional strategic partner, we all remember some two years ago when he joined Museveni in the presidential campaign trail where he addressed rallies in areas neigboring Kenya’s Kalenjin community and he was able to speak the local Kalenjin dialect.

By introducing the young George to president Museveni, the DP is trying to personalize the relationship with the president. Remember also back in 2014 or 2015 the DP was in Uganda for a short vacation with his family. Whereas the elite/posh Uhuru prefers Dubai and Qatar for vacation, Ruto the classless hustler prefers the green and rainy Uganda.

Uhuru got class while DP Ruto even after making it he is still hustling, reading bible and drinking juicy, while men of class are busy watching formula one, ruggby sevens and enjoy +35years whisky…

Back in 2015, the young Muhoho attracted the attention of Ugandans after they said his handshake with their President seemed too casual.

President Uhuru was also in Uganda at the time for some discussions and took along Muhoho.

