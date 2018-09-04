DP Ruto Is All Smiles As Kalonzo Accompanies Uhuru To China, Nobody Is Clean, NASA Joins Corrupt Jubilee

Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka is among President Uhuru Kenyatta’s delegation to Beijing for the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation and DP Ruto is all smiles. Come 2022, none of the leading opposition figures will claim to be clean as all of them throng to Jubilee.

The collapsing economy and corruption will be key campaign items come 2022 and its in DP Ruto’s best interest that as many opposition politicians join Jubilee mess as possible so that they will all be dirty, nobody will claim to be clean as they will have been implicated in the pigtry that is Jubilee.

Kalonzo left the country on Friday last week and is expected back in the country on September 6.

Besides the FOCAC Summit, Uhuru is expected to hold bilateral talks with his host, President Xi Jinping focused on trade, infrastructure, investments, education and technology.

A high placed source yesterday told the local reporters that the former Vice President’s hotel was booked by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs alongside other members of the delegations.

Wiper Executive Director Jared Siso yesterday confirmed to that the party boss is indeed out of the country but declined the details of his mission abroad.

“What I can confirm is that the Party leader is out of the country. From my end I think I will leave it at that,” Siso told reporter

“I don’t think when such a thing happens it is not out of the normal. The President can wish to consult anybody and Kalonzo has been Vice President for a long time, he is a senior citizen and if President deem fit to have him in his delegation why not?”

Chinese President Xi Jinping esterday offered another $60 billion in financing for Africa and wrote off some debt for poorer African nations, while warning against funds going toward “vanity projects”.

Speaking at the opening of a major summit with African leaders, Xi promised development that people on the continent could see and touch, but that would also be green and sustainable.

China has denied engaging in “debt trap” diplomacy, and Xi’s offer of more money comes after a pledge of another $60 billion at the previous summit in South Africa three years ago.