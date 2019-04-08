Over the weekend, Cotu Secretary General Francis Atwoli publicly challenged Ruto to declare his stand on the Huduma Namba.

“The Tangatanga team has not told people to get Huduma Namba. Rift Valley residents say they are waiting for Ruto to give them the go ahead. Let him declare his stand on this Huduma Namba. If he doesn’t like it he should come out and tell us why,” Atwoli stated.

“I am specific on the DP and I know he will not answer but that will not stop me from asking him. Was this registration discussed at the cabinet level where he takes collective responsibility. And wasn’t it launched by his boss President Kenyatta. Do you support it or you don’t Mr Deputy President?” lawyer Wahome Thuku wrote on Facebook.

“I and my family are waiting for Ruto to give us a way forward on this Huduma number.If he doesn’t give okay!then we won’t register!!” Sheikh Shaaban wrote on Twitter.