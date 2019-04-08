There are growing concerns over Deputy President William Ruto’s silence on the Huduma Namba registration that is being spearheaded by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Nearly a week after the mass registration of citizens was launched by President Kenyatta, Ruto is yet to register and has remained quiet on the exercise.

Last week the deputy president was expected to launch the exercise in Kakamega – simultaneously with national leaders.

The President registered at a public ceremony in Machakos while ODM Leader Raila Odinga and Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka were registered in Mombasa and Murang’a respectively.

Even ANC Party Leader Musalia Mudavadi and Bungoma Senator Moses Wetangula participated in publicized registration drives aimed at creating public awareness.

Ruto, on his part, skipped the function in Kakamega where he was to launch the Huduma Namba and register for the same.

Many of his supporters have been faced with confusion, some taking to social media to call upon the DP to give them the appropriate direction.