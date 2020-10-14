DP Ruto shows deep state middle finger, unveils new party through Tana river artists

Deputy President William Ruto has today met with a group of artists from Tana River accompanied by senators and MPs.

Taking to Twitter, the DP intimated that the move is aimed to revive the technical training curriculum to accommodate the courses of dance, music, theatre, spoken word and many more.

The artists were donned in T-shirts bearing the defunct United Republican Party (URP) colors raising speculations.

Some of the leaders who were in attendance include Woman Rep. Rehema Hassan, Tharaka Nithi Senator Kithure Kindiki, MPs Ben Washiali (Mumias East), George Sunkuyia (Kajiado West), Rigathi Gachagua (Mathira), Eric Muchangi (Runyenjes), Geoffrey King’ang’i (Mbeere South) and John Muchiri (Manyatta).

Earlier in June, the DP met with Jubilee MPs who were removed from various parliamentary committees after being perceived to be rebellious to President Uhuru Kenyatta.

While the meeting was going on, blogger Dennis Itumbi revealed a banner similar to that of Jubilee Party but branded Jubilee Asili and with a new slogan, Sote Pamoja. The slogan for the original Jubilee Party is Tuko Pamoja, and the new development is perceived to be a public revelation that the much talked about Jubilee fallout could be happening sooner than expected.

DP Ruto confirmed holding the meeting, saying that the MPs “were recently assigned other responsibilities in the party”.

“Had lunch with Jubilee MPs who were recently assigned other responsibilities in the party. Thanked them for exemplary service to the party and the nation. I implored them to continue focusing on Jubilee’s people-centered transformational agenda now and in the future. SOTE PAMOJA ,” tweeted Ruto.

The Jubilee Asili Centre, where the meeting was held, is not in the normal Jubilee offices opposite Pangani along Thika Road.