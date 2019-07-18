DP Ruto responds to “pathological liar” comment by ODM

DP William Ruto’s office, on Wednesday, responded to ODM Secretary General Edwin Sifuna who penned an article on The Star where he referred to the DP as a ‘pathological liar with an almost deranged mentality.’

In the no-holds-barred piece, Sifuna stated that Ruto had made a myriad of accusations against the ODM Party, and their party leader Raila Odinga which could not be left unchallenged.

He poked holes in the narrative by the DP that Raila had approached him four times prior to the handshake in a bid to have a deal.

“Among these lies was that Raila Odinga approached him four times prior to the famous handshake for purposes he did not disclose.

“Even if Ruto was the last human being left standing in this land, Odinga would much rather make a deal with the birds and trees, but not a character like William Ruto,” he rebuked.

Sifuna went further to reveal that Ruto actually reached out to Raila on several occasions via proxies among them Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi and a former female Cabinet Secretary from the Rift Valley region.

“All these attempts were rejected,” Sifuna affirmed.

In a rejoinder, the Secretary of Communication in Ruto’s office David Mugonyi stated that they did not consider the post by Sifuna to be ODM official communication.

“The incoherent, rabid juvenile rant by Sifuna is so ridiculously uneducated, spectacularly unhinged, desperately delusional that out of compassion, it must be forgiven and ignored.

“We don’t believe that ODM – even in its current dire straits – has fallen this low,” the statement read.

Ruto, on Tuesday night, held an explosive interview where he revealed unknown dealings with ODM leader Raila Odinga.

Among the shocker statements Ruto made included that Raila had approached him on four occasions prior to the handshake to have a discussion. An approach he allegedly declined.