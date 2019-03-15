DP Ruto begs Raila to forgive Hon Aisha Jumwa back to ODM

Deputy President William Ruto has pleaded with Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Raila Odinga to pardon Malindi Member of Parliament Aisha Jumwa over her political links with him.



Through a tweet, the former Eldoret North MP seemed to be airing his pleading message with Raila but pretending to be bashing the ODM Leader by simply seeking the attention of the ODM boss.

Ruto requested Raila to forgive Aisha and help in Championing of womens’ interests.

You who've masqueraded as champions of women, now in your true colours expel a woman elected in her own right after defeating men and blackmail her to kneel and worship you as an 'apology'. Crime?associating with elected DP of GoK you have 'handshake' with. Tragically deceitful — William Samoei Ruto, PhD (@WilliamsRuto) March 15, 2019



Mr. Odinga earlier this week asked Jumwa to apologise if she wants to be let back into the party “like Msambweni Member of Parliament Suleiman Dori.”

But a defiant Jumwa dismissed Odinga’s utterances insisting that her expulsion from the Orange party was flawed.