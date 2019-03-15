Kenya Today

DP Ruto begs Raila to forgive Hon Aisha Jumwa back to ODM

Deputy President William Ruto has pleaded with Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Raila Odinga to pardon Malindi Member of Parliament Aisha Jumwa over her political links with him.

Through a tweet, the former Eldoret North MP seemed to be airing his pleading message with Raila but pretending to be bashing the ODM Leader by simply seeking the attention of the ODM boss.

Ruto requested Raila to forgive Aisha and help in Championing of womens’ interests.


Mr. Odinga earlier this week asked Jumwa to apologise if she wants to be let back into the party “like Msambweni Member of Parliament Suleiman Dori.”
But a defiant Jumwa dismissed Odinga’s utterances insisting that her expulsion from the Orange party was flawed.

