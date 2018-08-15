BIG QUESTION: Does DP Ruto Need A Holiday? He Looks Stressed, Almost Burning Out- Check Out Photos

By Japhet Kemboi

Well, Well, Well. That DP Ruto is a workholic, a tinga tinga on his own right is no doubt, BUT for how long will he sustain the ground speed. He has not really rested since the start of 2017 campaigns that kicked off at the start of 2016.

It can be said that during the Hague trials, the DP looked more relaxed and at peace compared to now, well you can revisit photos on his timeline.

To be honest, no man keeps working as if his life depends on it, why lie, our dear DP needs a holiday. Raila who is much older than him by more than 20 years appears relaxed and rejuvinated, but DP looks like a poverty ravaged mzee at just under 50!



Meanwhile check out these Memory quotes by Thomas Merton that I picked from Mwalimu Mutemi Wa Kiama via Facebook. One can only do so much. Dear Uhuru kindly find a way to give peace to your Deputy, don’t assign him so much duties, he has little kids for God’s sake !

1. “To some men peace merely means the liberty to exploit other people without fear of retaliation or interference.

2. To others peace means the freedom to rob others without interruption.

3. To others it means the leisure to devour the goods of the earth without being compelled to interrupt their pleasures to feed those whom their greed is starving.

4. And to practically everybody peace simply means the absence of any physical violence that might cast a shadow over lives devoted to the satisfaction of their animal appetites for comfort and leisure.

5. Many men like these have asked God for what they thought was “peace” and wondered why their prayer was not answered. They could not understand that it actually was answered.

6. God left them with what they desired, for their idea of peace was only another form of war.”

—Thomas Merton