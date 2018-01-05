”Dear DP Ruto, Mt Kenya voters are not wheelbarrows”- Governor Kabogo

By Kevin Kamau

Former Kiambu governor William Kabogo has fired a salvo at Deputy President William Ruto, maintaining that voters from Mt Kenya region are not wheelbarrows and will not be forced to vote for him in 2022.

This comes after Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu endorsed the deputy president, saying that Mt Kenya people are rallying behind him.

Addressing locals in Thika town recently, Kabogo said that Kenyans will elect a leader of their choice, hinting that he is determined to join the race to State House.

“We are not political wheelbarrows to be pushed right, left and centre by anyone,” said Kabogo in yet another jibe at the DP.

Kabogo added: “We are all here to see, keep your eyes open. The game has just started.”

Ruto is hopeful that Mt Kenya voters will back him to clinch the presidency having stood by President Uhuru Kenyatta to secure a second term in office though his ambitions have been threatened by a section of leaders who have shown little faith in him.

The beleaguered ex-governor linked his misfortunes to Ruto when he lost Jubilee party primaries to the new Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu who was voted overwhelmingly.

There are speculations that Kabogo might be given a Cabinet position by President Uhuru to place him in the apex of Mt Kenya politics.