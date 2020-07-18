DP Ruto is mocking Kikuyus, A HustlerNation is simple a KikuyuNation defined, no Kalenjin, Masai, Turkana begs in the streets or in the slums

Propagandists Mutahi Ngunyi and Dennis Itumbi, both worked for Jubilee before going separate ways; Kieleweke and tanga tanga factions.

By Wahome Thuku via Facebook

I ONCE asked a middle aged Maaasai friend in Kitengela, why you are unlikely to see Maasais family living in slums in Nairobi. Or even a Kalenjin begging in Nairobi CBD. The guy almost got offended.

Here in Kajiado, one family could have anything above 300 acres of land and enough cattle and goats to match. They are not Kikuyu poor hustlers. You could meet a Maasai watchman in Kajiado, who 100 herds of cattle at home.

I once had a young Maasai client who took too long to pay my fee in a case. His explanation was that the roads to his home in the far ends of Kajiado had been cut off by floods hence he could not manage to get his goats to the slaughter house to sell.

And when the floods ended and he sold the goats, he paid me to the last coin.

Hustlers (and I use the name in regret) are poor Kikuyus. They are the best pawns for selfish political PR. Watu wa Kutumiwa ni wale Kikuyu maskini. You don’t give them big tenders like supplying. In any case they have no big farms and large herds of animals to go back to.

You hoodwink them with ROTO tanks and hair driers so that they can always be available for use. And more importantly, so that they can be available in streets and slums.

A HustlerNation is simple a KikuyuNation defined.

Here are some of the comments on this post made on Facebook



Jeremiah Kamau: Let’s start with the question; what made these Kikuyu to be squatters,then poor hustlers.?..why is it that only a few families connected-today or prior-with Kenyatta family have the lands ‘wealth’…revisit Ndungu report…

Ole Musa: Did these kikuyus become poor after the handshake? No. They have been poor since the colonial times. And politicians have been using them. It didnt start with Ruto. Neither will it end with him.

By the way why is their kingpin not helping them out of poverty???

Kenton Muiruri: This narrative of kikuyus being rich has been hyped for so long that kikuyus themselves started believing in the lie.if there is a people so marginalised,that is andú a nyúmba.

Ronnie Kem: You fail to tell us who is this opressing this “KikuyuNation”. Is it the one giving them carwash machines, tanks, salon equipments? Or is it the one evacuating them out of Kariobangi in the middle of a pandemic and ravaging floods and destroying their hustles in Gikombaa? Please specify sir

Kamau Stephen: Despite Maasai’s being less in numbers and having large tracks of lands than the entire Gikuyu population, there is no maasai family that owns more or close to 50,000acres! But in Thentro, “Jeshi” not hustlers, are expected to ‘kukauka wakiendanga’ and not ask any question as they retire into slums. Infact, “Jeshi’s” come in handy when someone wants to protect their interests and when they are done, bulldozers are sent dead in the night to destroy where they reap their seeds. Again, “Jeshi” you are not suppossed to ask any single question

Albert Chess: What I love about Kikuyu hustlers is that they have refused to be used by the Kikuyu elites who gamble with them in boardrooms.

They will not even try to listen to conman Kimutahi Kipngunyi or my very good friend Wahome Thuku

David Nyaga Cingano: So why not ask the Kikuyu president to make life better for the Kikuyu hustlers? Three Kikuyu Presidents and still complaining of not accessing tenders. Shouldn’t we say then, that the Kikuyu elites are the greatest enemy to Kikuyu hustlers? If you feel the “Kikuyu enemy” is giving Kikuyu hustlers too little, why not collect as much government resources and take them there?

Sue Use: Coming from a fellow mùndù wa nyùmba, this is so Rich. Land continues to be an Emotive issue in Central Kenya and until that is resolved, poor Kikuyus will always be manipulated simply because a beggar has no shame. Ùtarî ndarî thoni,