“DP Ruto Mocked Nyamira County Jubilee Leaders”- Hon Nyamoko

North Mugirango MP Joash Nyamoko has accused Jubilee Party of being unfair to Nyamira residents as nobody in the area got nominated to EALA.

The legislator, who was elected on a Jubilee ticket, said: “Before elections, we agreed that the party nominates Charles Mochama who dropped his bid to be governor. We were surprised that we didn’t have someone from Nyamira.”

JP nominated former CIC chairman Charles Nyachae and journalist Dorice Donya, who lost her bid for Kisii woman representative, while NASA nominated Justus Mochoge – all from Kisii county.

“It is a very clear that we are not regarded. They should have nominated candidates from Nyamira even for public relations,” the MP said in a telephone interview.

Nyamoko said leaders from Nyamira met Deputy President William Ruto before the list was sent to Parliament.

“We are not opposed to the nomination of Nyachae and Donya but Nyamira should have been considered,” he said.

Political analyst David Omato concurred with Nyamoko, saying Jubilee should have presented a nominee from Nyamira as per the pre-election arrangement.

“Nyamira voted overwhelmingly for Jubilee in the August 8 and October 26 elections. It deserved the position,” he said and said he was surprised that Nyachae was selected.

“I didn’t expect him to go for EALA. A person of his caliber should have gone for another position because EALA is seen as a low-key assembly.”

James Maganda, who coordinated JP presidential campaigns in Nyamira, was nominated alongside Mochama who dropped his governor bid and supported Walter Nyambati.

Nyambati lost to Governor John Nyagarama and has since filed a petition seeking to have the election nullified.

Advocate Charles Ongoto, who lost the West Mugirango parliamentary seat, and former EALA MP Joseph Kiangoi also applied but were not nominated.

ODM treasurer and former Kitutu Masaba MP Timothy Bosire also applied but was not nominated by his party.