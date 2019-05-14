DP Ruto meets victims of corruption in Turkana, shows no emotion to the poor family

DP Ruto chief propagandist has tried to spin the images of his boss coming face to face with victims of massive looting of public resources and yes the DP is such a heartless fellow, his body language was very casuals and seems like the poor Turkana family’s problems were self inflicted and not due to plunder by his cartels.

BELOW is the spin trying to make political capital out of the dying victims of mass corruption

By Dennis Itumbi

Yesterday in Turkana, DP William Ruto went to inspect the MOGILLA ( NASIKIRIA) DAM WATER SUPPLY PROJECT.



He spoke about the importance of the project and had an interaction with residents ( I will share a video later)

As he flew back, about 30-40KM from where the Dam is being constructed he spotted some homes on a large plain field, that is between Turkana West Constituency and a neighbouring country.



It is at this point, where he met the families of Mr Ekomolo and Mr Ekebe Lowoos.

It was unplanned and completely impromptu.

That is not even important.

1. The two men and their families could not speak Swahili.

2. So obviously, the Governor and Local MP turned translators.

3. One more thing, they did not know who Ruto was. The Governor and Local MP explained to them he was a big man. A Deputy President.

They did not know of such a post. So they were quickly taught who a President and DP are.

4. Then a conversation started. First they did not have an ID, so do not even ask about Huduma Namba.

5. They did not have water. They told Ruto who spoke to them via translators that two members of the household had gone to fetch water near the Nasikiria Dam (30-40km) away – a journey that took a day.

That alone validated the importance of the water project being done by The Rift Valley Services Board.



They also mentioned they do their shopping in a nearby shopping centre, a journey made once a month.

” Our interest is not the ID, or school” They told the DP, :The nearest school from here is 6 hours away, it is impossible to take these children to school.”

“Our focus is to live, to love each other and to ensure our children and families are protected, if we only got water at a closer place, we would be very happy and that would solve all our problems”

SOLUTIONS

1. DP explained to them a solution was being constructed through the Water project, that would ensure water was piped to their households.

2. DP explained that the dam, would take sometime to build.

3. As an immediate measure, DP got Rift Valley Water Services Board to agree to advertise for three water boreholes in the area to ensure that residents get water. RVWS said that they would advertise in today / tomorrow newspapers and ensure that is done.

4. He asked the MP and Governor to seek solutions to the issue of school and he would assist them achieve the dream of a school that would secure the future of the children he interacted with and others.

5. He gave the families some money to use for shopping.

Meanwhile,

Someone was still issuing instructions to the County Commissioner and juniors in command structure to keep off DP Functions for the time he was in Turkana.

Very interesting people in our GOK Offices.

