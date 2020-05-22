DP Ruto man Senator Kindiki KICKED OUT: How senators voted, 7 against 54

DP Ruto’s numbers are just on the air and not in parliament nor Senate, his preferred 2022 running-mate senator Kithure Kindiki was overwhelmingly voted out by 54 senators against only 7 largely Kalenjin that opposed his removal as deputy speaker.
The motion of no confidence on senator Kindiki was based on allegations of gross insubordination, he failed to attend a parliamentary group meeting that was called by his party leader President Uhuru Kenya. Despite bragging about numbers, the deputy president’s wing performed dismally by marshaling just only seven senators against almost 90% of the house membership that overwhelmingly supported it.
Below is a list of those who voted NO to try rescue Senatot Kindiki but lost;
Kipchumba Murkomen
Susan Kihika
Samson Cherargei
Aaron Cheruiyot
Lang’at Christopher Andrew
Mithika Linturi
Kithure Kindiki
Those who voted YES in absentia included Hon Moses Wetangula, Beth Mugo and Njeru Ndwiga.
The rest of the Senators who were present in the House voted YES including Nominated Senator Millicent Omanga who is on record to have told the world how Deputy President Ruto saved her big butt after she lost Jubilee nominations for Nairobi Woman Rep in 2017.
Senator Omanga voted for the ouster of Kithure Kindiki despite her being on the spotlight for missing the State House meeting.
Almost all senators had prises for Prof Kindiki but regreted that they had to vote him out not because of incompetence but his questionable loyalty to his party.
Senator Ledama Ok Kina: My dear brother Kithure Kindiki, this is not a matter of a MATTER of democracy but PARTY LOYALTY and as it stands your goose is cooked. You are not LOYAL to your party. Your party has made the decision.
Senator Orengo: Those who have spoken about democracy, if you look at how they voted in previous bills in the house, they only speak about democracy when they have lost their positions. #KindikiOuster
“I bow in shame to note that we are here today for such an elitist triviality powered by petty, divisive and vindictive politics as the country hurts from the lethal combination of a nearly collapsed economy, a ravaging pandemic, floods…” – Kithure Kindiki
