DP Ruto man insults teachers badly, says they are poor soals who can’t own big homes in the city

By Amunga Akhanyalabandu

*HUSTLER KIMANI ICHUNGWA LABELS TEACHERS AS WATU WA KUSHIKA CHOKAA PEKEE NA HAWAJUI KUISHI MAISHA*

It is not lost to teachers that DP RUTO called us watu wa A E I O U! Yesterday, while describing how CS Fred Matiang is a non threat to hustlers, KIMANI made reference to his teaching profession saying ..

*”..huyu mtu hakujua chochote mpaka Wanjohi alipomtoa class akishika chokaa!”*

Wacha niseme hivi, the narrative of Hustlers has negative perspective of teachers. Ruto is clear that teachers are not worth. His dreaming statements and those from tangatanga are tell tell that teachers cannot steal, cannot participate in wash-wash! Cannot be corrupt, cannot abuse and insult their bosses etc.

Indeed ours is a noble profession. We can never be hustlers. We must teach KENYANS to interrogate before they vote for the right leaders.

