DP Ruto’s spinmaster Oscar Sudi insults CS Matiangi badly, but things backfire, gets humiliated, on suicide watch?

Kapseret MP Hon Oscar Sudi took to Facebook where he badly insulted Interior CS Fred Matiangi. Hon Sudi was infuriated by fake news that was run by Nation Media Group that CS Matiangi had called on deputy president William Ruto to resign and join the opposition if he doesn’t agree with the government policies.



“Dear Matiang’i

Do you know the kind of sacrifice that William Ruto made for Uhuru Kenyatta to become President?… You are one stupid beneficiary who cannot understand such a simple logic. Nlidhani hicho kichwa chako kubwa kina akili lakini kumbe ni matope na machicha tupu”– Hon Oscar Kipchumba Sudi said on a Facebook post on his official handle that has since gone viral, scales that nearly broke the internet.

Here are some of the top comments that followed:

Levince Onyango: Arap Maploti cannot make anybody president. He was made deputy president by the system, thanks to Uhuru for uplifting Ruto

E.k. Lutomia: Sudi do you know the kind of sacrifice that Raila Odinga made for Kibaki to become president and he was dumped. So ni kawaida kurukwa wacha machungu. Accept and move on coz Ruto sio wa kwanza kurukwa.

Abdirizaaq Sheikh: Someone remind matiangi that his predecessor was neither sacked nor resigned but was murdered for him (matiangi) to occupy that office and he isn’t different from nkaiserry!



Jalango Moxonique: I don’t think a grown up man and moreso a person in an elected position can Uther such words,,,do you when you speak you speak on behalf of kapseret people??? Despite the fact that we’re fighting this battle jointly we can’t win with such idle mind,,,,,,sote pamoja

Oga Richman: Yes Ruto made a huge sacrifice to Uhuru to be where he is, that favour was not made to Matiangi, so please Mr Sudi tell Uhuru to return the favour and stop insulting others

Lameck Lasoborn:Soon the great hand of government will catch you concerning ur fake certificatesAs a matter of fact Matiangi is far ahead of political tribal kingsmanRespect Matiangi!period

Njenga Anthony Kimani: Surely Kenyans tulitupa mbao hawa politicians….ati kichwa kubwa…matope… These are the people we depend on to improve our lives.So,so sad.Sudi it is unfortunate that you can bring urself to that level.

Fred Orwa Ojode: Ruto was paid 3 billion sir. It’s kalenjins who made a sacrifice

BA Samwel Ontweka Snr: Wewe hiyo kichwa yako imebeba harufu tu ya mavi



Kephaus Okeyo: You promised to tell us who killed Msando…what happened??

Si ucheze kama wewe ama umeogopa matiangi…

Leah Wamburi: If you think Matiang’i has a big head try to walk in CBD past 9 pm. Ndio utajua hicho kichwa unaita kubwa ni akili kimebeba.

You and your chief thief Ruto should now officially join the opposition

Kimwaki James: Nimekuwa Ruto damu but nimechange mind, inakaa wakalee watasumbua sana akikalia hio kiti

Lose Elim Jalinga: Mnatukana Watu saa Hii kabla hustler wenu hajakuwa prezoo..na Sasa je accidentally akiezashinda,si mtatutemea🙄🙄 itabidi tucheze kaa sisi.

Eliud Sang: Oscar Kipchumba Sudi remember you abuse Matiangi once and your so called Ruto loses thousands of votes from Matiangis backyard…. I thought you should know.

Charles Muendo: U can hide the conductor in you but not every time.

Makanga ni makanga hata akivalishwa tai.

Raila ameishi opposition for 40 years but hajawai rukwa na akili hivi. We umekaa opposition for only 1 year.

Brian Ludeki Jarega Bakari: Aaah mjomba umewachilia yote bana! 😂😂😂😂😂, tulisema matusi ingine uwekee Kibicho😂😂😂😂😂

Boston Ogol: I wonder if this is the same mouth that has never uttered even a single word in parliament,…

Muthaura Kathiai: This is Kenya where a tout can insult a whole PhD holder that kichwa chake hana akili ni matope na mchicha.. Siku za mwisho ndio hizi wallahi

Rogiux Musili Benh: To be in opposition isn’t easy..just imajin mgaga alikua anapitia haya mkishangilia,watu walinyanyaswa na police mkashangilia,mkaiba Kura mkashangilia..tulieni hii siasa hapana makaskriko, otherwise mgaga aliwaroga🤣🤣

Kevin Dola: William might not be that bad but the kind of people sorounding him will cost him dearly. They all have verbal diarrhea

Erick James: Mwambie, power is temporary, akwende asimame MCA nyamira aone kama anaeza pita



Langat Anthony: We had the best professor, prof.Saitoti, the best major maj. Nkaisery and others like Hon.Michuki, Murungaru. They were powerful in the ministry which Matiangi is handling with all manners of arrogance. Where was this character when Uhuru and Ruto were seeking to form the government? He is not actually the first one to be in that office.

Joel Chesumbai Tanui: Even if it is sycophancy and illiteracy this is too much . Respect is paramount.Dr Ruto is a man to beat oods but don’t like talking shit like .mature politics

Ustadh Bin Maithulia: Drunk with power! Shame on you Matang’i Ruto is Elected while you are somebody appointee who can be fired and another one hired. It will end in tears! Tumeona wengi.

MD Hajji Roble: Tell them Sudi,tell them! Ruto was same guy who used to attend almost 10 political meetings before even the president does his first meeting.Truth must be told Matiangi has no moral authority to answer or sideline Dp ruto in whatever way!

Miriam Duncan: You’ve said it Mheshimiwa, kichwa kuubwa lakini uji pekee imejaa ndani…where was he when we woke up at 3am for 3 good tyms to vote in the real Handshake government of UhuRuto? Doesn’t he know that he’s among the Tukunias who have worsened the good relationship that prevailed btwn the two friends,from his greediness n hunger for power when he thought that he was the most preferred dynasty’s choice? But where is he,rotten n forgotten.Being used for others selfish missions!



Baba Gaston: how some crude characters found their way to parliament beats logic, and how the same characters found their ways into the d.p.’s court is not only a mystery but also a reflection of the thinking and character of the d.p. himself. the behaviour of sudi would scare those who would otherwise support ruto.

Emmanuel: As much as i disagree with whatever its alleged Matiangi said to DP Ruto, this is the most crooked way to express your feelings onto someone.Insulting somebody does not make you look much different with the errors committed by the person in question.You are Making people think early enough before 2022 that your Master is sorrounded by people who gat empty brains…style up!!

Zeblmer Moseti: NONSENSE!!!! Do you even recall the 2015 security bill that was backed by Jubilee cows (you included)/ that moment you were just voting YES, not minding the outcome or the future….. Let’s share the bitterness.



Lanick Mawira Kûmenya: Sacrifice gani??!! Uhuru was to become the president even without Ruto just like Raila will.

Accept the reality my friend.

Meanwhile, we understand this is not Oscar sudi’s handwriting. Sudi cannot construct even a single English sentence!😏