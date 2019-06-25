DP Ruto made false allegations to get sympathy votes from Central: MP

Four Cabinet Secretaries from Mt Kenya region were on Monday summoned by Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) to record statements following claims that there was a plot to kill Deputy President Dr William Ruto. But do you think this was the case?

Well, the four CSs, Peter Munya (Trade), Cecilly Kariuki (Health), James Macharia (Transport) and Joe Mucheru (ICT) however declined to record the statements arguing that there was no any statement from the complainant (DP Ruto) over the claims.

CS Munya however noted that the DCI told them that Ruto had made a call to them arguing that the four cabinet Secretaries were holding secret meetings to plot his assassination. But the four argue that their meetings at La Mada Hotel were development based. Who is speaking the truth then?

Members of Parliament have issued however expressed different concerns on the matter.

Right of reply. @ngunjiriwambugu comes out on assassination attempt on DP. pic.twitter.com/Y1RweyEj4W — Pablo Esckobar (@zaRealPablo) June 24, 2019

Those allied to President Uhuru Kenyatta through Kieleweke outfit argue that the head of state was aware of meetings held by four Cabinet secretaries at La Mada Hotel to chart the way forward for Mt Kenya region.

According to them, the allegations by DP Ruto were part of a wider scheme to distract central Kenya leaders from their work. Their response came through a press statement released after the summoning of the four cabinet Secretaries.