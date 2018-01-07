EXPOSED: Why DP Ruto Is Mad And Not Talking To Uhuru, Shortchanged Too Soon

Here are the reasons why DP Ruto is angry and mad against President Uhuru:

1. DP Ruto is against inclusion of some of the individuals in the cabinet, in turn Mt Kenya mafia have told him to go hang if he doesn’t like the nominees. Uhuru must appoint people who can shape his agenda and not necessarily wheel dealers out to help built Ruto’s 2022 war chest

2. DP Ruto wants some of the current ministers retained and also others to be sacked but Uhuru has different ideas. DP Ruto wanted Treasury CS Henry Rotich kicked out. Rotich hails from the same kalenjin sub-tribe as Mr Buzeki who is DP Ruto’s nominee for Agriculture docket. By retaining CS Henry Rotich it complicates matters as it upsets the regional balancing. Is is illegal to have two powerful Cabinet secretaries from the same village.

3. Inclusion of Gideon Moi into the cabinet. Hon Moi is a political nemesis of DP Ruto from Rift Valley and is highly preferred together with NASA’s Musalia Mudavadi by the Mt Kenya mafia to succeed Uhuru as president in 2022

4. Mr Ruto is hoping to shape his 2022 bid with Cabinet appointees who will do his bidding (build war chest by making money through tenders) and that is where he wants to have a bigger say in the appointments.

Well, DP Ruto is said to have been shocked by turn of events, he knew that he will be shortchanged but not this soon, he expected backstabbing to start around 2020/2021 and not just 2 months after securing Uhuru 2nd second term, remember it is his man Davis Chirchir that masterminded the IEBC statistics. DP is bitter and has promised to soldier on, he will most like arrange a mock meeting with Raila to try and push Mt Kenya to the corner. By parading that he can easily walk out of government and team up with opposition to engineer a revolution against the mafia that have consistenly rigged out Raila Odinga, the people’s darling.