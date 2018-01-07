EXPOSED: Why DP Ruto Is Mad And Not Talking To Uhuru, Shortchanged Too Soon

Here are the reasons why DP Ruto is angry and mad against President Uhuru:
1. DP Ruto is against inclusion of some of the individuals in the cabinet, in turn Mt Kenya mafia have told him to go hang if he doesn’t like the nominees. Uhuru must appoint people who can shape his agenda and not necessarily wheel dealers out to help built Ruto’s 2022 war chest
2. DP Ruto wants some of the current ministers retained and also others to be sacked but Uhuru has different ideas. DP Ruto wanted Treasury CS Henry Rotich kicked out. Rotich hails from the same kalenjin sub-tribe as Mr Buzeki who is DP Ruto’s nominee for Agriculture docket. By retaining CS Henry Rotich it complicates matters as it upsets the regional balancing. Is is illegal to have two powerful Cabinet secretaries from the same village.
3. Inclusion of Gideon Moi into the cabinet. Hon Moi is a political nemesis of DP Ruto from Rift Valley and is highly preferred together with NASA’s Musalia Mudavadi by the Mt Kenya mafia to succeed Uhuru as president in 2022
4. Mr Ruto is hoping to shape his 2022 bid with Cabinet appointees who will do his bidding (build war chest by making money through tenders) and that is where he wants to have a bigger say in the appointments.
Well, DP Ruto is said to have been shocked by turn of events, he knew that he will be shortchanged but not this soon, he expected backstabbing to start around 2020/2021 and not just 2 months after securing Uhuru 2nd second term, remember it is his man Davis Chirchir that masterminded the IEBC statistics. DP is bitter and has promised to soldier on, he will most like arrange a mock meeting with Raila to try and push Mt Kenya to the corner. By parading that he can easily walk out of government and team up with opposition to engineer a revolution against the mafia that have consistenly rigged out Raila Odinga, the people’s darling.
Comments
Anyi Mwanza says
Thats what Ruto wanted.Kikuyus will never support him.They are ones friend only when in need of power.
TERRORIST says
Hahahaaa! I’m just laughing inside Boni forest .Welcome to mt.kenya political slaughter house where the mighty face realities!
Not says
. Its not a supprise..Dp.Rudo must have known that.
Waka waka says
With Nasa beating war drums, Ruto becomes a Political Animal bigger than the Mt.Kenya mafia. The sooner they realize that the better. I hail from there so listen carefully from the horse’s mouth.
K'adera says
I can’t believe the DP couldn’t see this coming. He made alot of anemies during his tenure to the point that’s it’s almost impossible for him now to craft a revolution against the mafias without getting wounded. Don’t kick off a latter that enabled you up whilst is up. He’ll surely come down tumbling.
STEVEBIKO says
all we knew was that no any single kikuyu will surpport Dp ruto for his 2022 re_run,RUTO YOU SHOULD BE A WAKE THOSE PPL HAVE BEEN USING YOU AND ALSO ARE SURE THAT LUHYA,LUO,KISII,KAMBAS AND SOME MORE TRIBE WONT SURPPORT U ANYMORE. JUST START PLANING ANOTHER B/S PLZ COZ GIDION MOI IS THERE READY TO FIGHT U. NASA IS ALSO STILL STRONG.
Anonymous says
Either way uthamaki must fall whether they go with or shortchange Ruto. The game plan was drawn long ago just like the fall of moi by breaking KANU was inevitable. Ruto parted with Raila on understanding that he was going to fight uthamaki from within. He was sure the same people who rigged out Raila in 2007 were settled on doing the same at all other times. Ruto is on record declaring with certainty that the only person who would not be president in Kenya is RAO and it has come to pass. Ruto opted to join them and deal with them from within government. Kikuyu’s have to choose between supporting Ruto for president or letting him fight it his way without their support with the latter meaning all Kikuyu’s in kalenjin territory return to Central Kenya. This may encourage other communities to offload the Kikuyu baggage from their regions to central province where they are regarded as wilderbeast only useful in voting for the mainstream kikuyu and paying the price of retaining power like those that die crossing river Mara and thus not welcome in the craddleland. It shall be forced secession to Mt. Kenya Republic. One tribe cannot fight 42 tribes and defeat them. That is why national dialogue is important to promote accommodation of all and let Kenya remain as one. At the end if Moi era people were so bitter with kalenjins that they were even seen in social circles as outcasts but after moi gracefully exited, they were just accommodated. Kenyans are that good. But forced to a civil war to remove uthamaki, things may not be the same again. This is what we need to avoid at whatever cost. Quite a number of Kikuyu’s have seen this and wish to live on with the rest of Kenyans. I know of those who have lived their lives doing business in kisumu but now cant step their yet after the elections they have not gained anything to support their livelihoods. Had they voted with the people they depended on for their livelihood, they would be better off now. What if all other regions handled them the same way? Only national dialogue on issues of inclusion and electoral justice shall put us together again. Ruto or no Ruto Mt. Kenya control of the country must be contained.
Anonymous says
Things falling apart: one is an academic dwarf and the other is educable and the combination is fraudsters.
Anonymous says
He must return the money he hv bn given.in the mountsin hakuna cha bure my friend.u will pay by ua blood
the Sach says
Whatever you may say nor see,,, ruto is in full support from mt Kenya. We must return good with goodies.