DP Ruto, Lilian Muli help raise Millions for Shabana FC, check out contributions

LEADERS PRESENT AT SHABANA FC FUNDRAISER

1. H.E William Ruto

2. Senate Speaker Ken Lusaka 200k

3. H.E Joash Maangi

4. Senator Kipchumba Murkomen 200k

5. Hon Don Bosco 50k Gichana -Kitutu Chache South

6. Hon Nyambega Gisesa

7. Hon Patrick Osero

8. Waziri Duke Echate Maangi

9. CAS Hon Chris Obure 80k

10. Senator Millicent Omanga 100k

11. Hon Onchari Oyieyo-political advisor Nrb

12. Hon Sylvanus Osero 50k

12. Hon Anthony Kibagendi 20k

13. Hon Frank Mirina

14. Hon Simba Arati 100k

15. Hon Sam Nyagarama 10k

PS Sogor 100k

Governor Sonko 200k

Sam Nyamweya 100k

Young Gusii Leaders 80k

Governor Ongwae 200k

Ongeri 100k

Janet Ongera 50k

MP Machogu 50k

Sofapaka Chair 100k

Yobesh Nyandoro 100k

Nevaton 500k

Osero 20k

Mohamed Nyaoga 100k

Paul Kobia 100k

Shimoli AFC 100k

Hon Abuya 3k

Brain Makori 1k

Nyambega 2k

Musalia Mudavadi 80k

Japhet Nyakundi 10k

Nick Mwendwa 100k

Jeff Nyamboga 10k

Evans Anyona 10k

Kerubo Momanyi 50k

Dr Manduku 100k

Tony Moturi 10k

Dogo Khan 10k

Lilian Muli 150k

President Uhuru Kenyatta Sh1m

DP William Ruto Sh2m

Additional reporting by Osebe:

During the fund drive in support of Shabana FC that was held at Crown Plaza Hotel yesterday. The Chief guest was our own Deputy President. The function was well decorated and attended. But hell broke loose when Simba Arati took the mic.

“Leteni pesa hata kama ni ya wizi tusaidie Shabana…”

Arati was Insulted,demonized,mocked and almost beaten by those who claimed he had disrespected the Dp. Ruto team was breathing fire. But Majority made fun of his sentiments.