Exposed: DP Ruto kept wife in the dark, attended evening ritual, sacrifices and burnt offerings in Nandi

Our mole in DP Ruto’s Karen home has whispered and revealed that the man from Sugoi who is under ‘sieke’ did not inform her wife mama Rachel that he was going for a cleansing ceremony, a ritual conducted by the Talai elders that involves sacrifices and burnt offerings to the gods of the Nandi. Mama Rachel is deeply religious and could have most likely vetoed the idea.

Well, the internet almost went up in flames as revelations of Ruto’s late evening adventure to turn to traditional gods for protection. Apparently Nandi senator Samson Cherargei who had accompanied the DP the event was involved in a deadly road accident as he made his way back to his Eldoret home, a sign that the gods were not happy with how things were conducted.



Here are some of the comments;

Wahome Thuku: I TOLD you there is someone who lives a double life. In social media they would say he has a genuine and a parody account. He may hold the wife’s hands in the day and give her a hot slap at night. He will hold the Bible in a suit next to the altar on a bright Sunday and walk half naked in a cultural ritual at another hour.He will talk big development programs in the day and at night he is instructing his sidekicks to call the same contractors for kickbacks. But life has a way of presenting the real you. At a certain point in time, you do that one thing and everyone sees the real you.

Ja kopere@ObudiDaniel:If this Uchawi ceremony was supposed to bring good tidings to the DP how come his friend Cherargei was involved in an accidental just hours after leaving his Sugoi home?Thinking faceThinking faceThinking face Is he the sacrifice?

KK@McKevindo: Ruto is too desperate. He would go to any lengths to remain relevant for the presidency. Unfortunately, his goose is already cooked



ImpracticalJoker@Wakiliwamaskini: and because they have filled this place with the blood of the innocent and have built the high places of Baal to burn their sons in the fire as burnt offerings to Baal, a thing which I never commanded or spoke of, nor did it ever enter My mind; RUTO STOP RELIGIOUS syncretism

Douglas kin@dmbanjo: Going back to his roots. The invincible God of Abraham and Isaac has to take a backseat when things become “elephant”and tithing million of shillings becomes useless.



muriithi kihara@mukihara: He is now a medicine-man and a strong one since the spirit of legendary Nandi cheif medicine man Orgoiyot – Kipnyolei arap Turgat was invoked on him and his tools of trade passed to the WSR.



Otieno Vincent@otienovin3: The Ghost of Msando can and will never be cleansed. It must haunt you to death..