DP Ruto-Kalonzo versus Gideon Moi- Alfred Mutua Duos in Tough Battle for Ukambani votes

Perhaps his disdain for consistency and political lackluster is hugely to blame for Wiper honcho Kalonzo Musyoka’s dimming star.

What better example to ascertain this sentiment than the death of his new baby that turned out to be a still born, the so called OKM (One Movement Kenya)

While being endorsed as the Kamba community’s 2022 presidential flag bearer in May, Kalonzo declared that he would no longer play second fiddle to anyone.

He claimed those he had supported for decades had turned out to be his biggest political oppressors but he forgot how he sided with the oppressor in 2007 only to later justify his treacherous move as patriotism.

It has now emerged that Musyoka and DP William Ruto have closed ranks as far as Ukambani politics is concerned. Watermelon has forgotten that he swore to never play second fiddle only two months ago.

There are whispers that the duo could be plotting to teach Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua a political lesson. It is rumored that the two could have deliberated on the issue after attending the Iftra dinners hosted by Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko last week.

It is touted that the DP could be contemplating striking to neutralize any challenge to Kalonzo in Ukambani ahead of a possible 2022 pact and one cannot help but muse whether the court of Appeal’s decision to nullify Mutua’s election in favour of Wiper’s Wavinya Ndeti was part of this lesson.

Mutua is said to be in an open political camaraderie with Ruto’s arch rival Gideon Moi in regard to the 2022 presidential race. Only two day ago, they had a lunch meeting to discus the ‘country’s future.’

KANU Chairman @HonGideonMoi this afternoon had a meeting with Machakos Governor Dr.Alfred Mutua. Their discussion revolved around state of the nation and safeguarding Kenya's future. pic.twitter.com/tFw0UcPLfC — The KANU Party (@KANUParty_ke) June 18, 2018

Which side will blink first? Time will tell.