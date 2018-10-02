DP Ruto Isolated Further As Kalenjin And Mt Kenya MPs Join Raila Referendum Team, End Of Jubilee Party?

Deputy President is standing at a very vulnerable position risking isolation by million of Kenyans. A number of jubilee MPs have come out to support NASA leader Raila Odinga’s call for a referendum that will see the county change the governance structure (Parliamenatry system) and also cut down the number of representation in parliament.

DP Ruto is now left in a cold corner hugging with his choristers Aden Duale, Kipchumba Murkomen and Ocar Sudi.

The latest Jubilee leader to join the referendum bandwagon is Kuresoi South MP Hon Joseph Tonui joining a signal that the Kalenjin nation will most likely defy DP Ruto for the first time since he emerged as the de-facto tribal leader in 2005 during the Banana Vs Orange referendum that saw the birth of ODM party.

The Jubilee group that is championing change of constitution/referendum include Hon Moses Kuria (Gatundu South) hon Michael Muchira (Ol-Joro Orok), Subukia’s Kinuthia Gachobe, Kimani Kuria of Molo, Faith Gitau (Nyandarua Women Rep), Patrick Mariru of Laikipia West, Mr Patrick Munene (Chuka-Igamba-Ng’ombe), Mathioya’s Peter Kimari and nominated MP Hon Maina Kamanda have all declared support for the Raila led referendum calls.

There are speculation that DP Ruto may use the referendum to bolt out of Jubilee in order to chat his own destiny now that its clear that Uhuru and his band Mt Kenya mafia are not ready to support his 2022 quest for presidency. Mt Kenya elites are reluctant with DP Rutio and that is why they have embraced the handshake initiative.

DP Ruto seem to have a smelt a rat (kuonea Uhuru and Raila 18′) when the duo (Raila/Uhuru) agreed to a handshake initiative that many believe will draft the referendum bill and the questions therefore.

Meanwhile NASA leader Raila Odinga’s have hinted that DP William Ruto was laying the ground to ditch Jubilee. Governor Hassano Joho and Hon Junet Mohamed claimed Ruto has a plan to decamp from the ruling coalition and use Raila as a scapegoat.

According to Junet, Ruto’s vicious attack on Raila over the weekend was part of the DP’s strategy to bolt ahead of the 2022 polls.

“We are not chasing him from anywhere. He is running away from his shadow,” Junet, joined by Joho, said at Wilson Airport yesterday.

“Let him not start blame games when he has decided it’s time for him to leave because it is normal for him to leave parties. So for him to leave Jubilee is not a big deal for us.”

Ruto, a former Kanu, ODM, UDM and URP member has, according to people close to him, identified a party that he will use once he ditches the ruling coalition.

Ironically its Hon Moses Kuria who is leading the referendum calls, Kuria is a key Ruto ally and team tanga tanga Mt Kenya chapter captain.