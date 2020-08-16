‘DP Ruto is wrong to assume status quo will just prevail’- Hon Kuria warns

Controversial Gatundu South MP Hon Moses Kuria has said all leaders in the country must admit they are wrong in one way or another, nobody is perfect.

Hon Kuria who is allied to tanga tanga wing of Jubilee advised DP Ruto to be ready as the ground seems to shift faster than many people can imagine.

Taking his official social media handles Hon Kuria warned the DP Ruto that a day is a long time in politics and therefore should prepare for any eventuality.

“Ruto is wrong to assume status quo will just prevail,” read part of his post. The second-term lawmaker also took a swipe at other leaders in Kenya saying they were equally wrong.

“Uhuru is wrong to assume he can pull every one of us by the nose to his utopia of a nation. Raila is wrong to assume BBI is a panacea. Musalia, Kalonzo and Wetangula are wrong for assuming one can survive with just blowing with the wind,” Moses Kuria wrote.

“The Senators are wrong for assuming the division of revenue will fix Kenya. All of us are wrong to assume we can close our eyes and hide our heads like the proverbial ostrich. Let’s have a national discussion,” he said.

Deputy President William Ruto seems to have been completely sidelined from affairs of government and he is more of a ceremonial deputy president than was envisioned by the framers of the 2010 constitution.Kapseret MP Hon Oscar Sudi has made it clear that Ruto has been out of government November 2017 after Uhuru was sworn into office to serve his second and final term.

Hon Sudi accused President Uhuru and his cronies of perpetuating corruption, serving own interests and putting the lives of millions of Kenyans in turmoil.

“You have been roaming around the country purporting to fight corruption and claiming William Ruto was corrupt. Ruto has not been in government even for a single day since 2017, he has signed nothing,” he argued.