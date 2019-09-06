DP Ruto is to blame for poverty in Kalenjin land -David Murathe

Fierce Jubilee Party ex-vice-chairperson David Murathe has claimed that Deputy President William Ruto has made his community more impoverished than before.

In a post on his official Facebook page on Thursday, Murathe castigated DP Ruto saying he has failed to address the controversial Mau eviction issue.

He further accused Ruto of not stepping in to solve problems that face maize farmers in Rift Valley region which he says has left Kalenjins ‘poorer’.

“William Ruto is making Kalenjin nation poorer than he found. He failed to solve Mau issue and Maize issue. He should address these serious issues before talking about 2022,” read part of Murathe’s post adding “Kalenjins are suffering more than any other Kenyan.”

Murathe who has been a fierce critic of DP Ruto joined a section of Jubilee leaders under the ‘Kieleweke’ team who are opposed to Ruto’s presidency in 2022.

The government has started evicting illegal settlers in Mau Forest. Some quarters, especially leaders allied to DP have expressed concern over how the evictions are being handled.

They alleged that they were carried out in an inhumane manner.

However, some leaders led by Cheragany MP Joshua Kutuny have blamed the Deputy President for keeping mum and failing to provide solutions to the eviction issue.