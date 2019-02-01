DP Ruto is the best president Kenya can have says Hon.Wetangula

FORD Kenya leader Moses Wetang’ula has once again shelved his ambition to vie for the presidency in 2022 and thrown his support behind Deputy President William Ruto’s bid.

The Bungoma Senator who fell out with National Super Alliance (NASA) 2017 presidential candidate and Opposition leader Raila Odinga after the controversial swearing in on Tuesday, January 30, had earlier announced he would be on the ballot in 2022.

The FORD Kenya leader argued that backing Ruto was the surest way of forming the next government.

“I have assured my supporters we will be in government in 2022. The sure way to do it is working with Ruto who will lead the assault for the top seat,” Wetang’ula said.

Ruto has been making frequent tours in the larger western Kenya in what is perceived as a tactic to penetrate the region deemed to be the Opposition’s stronghold and has won endorsement of some legislators from the rival coalition.