DP Ruto is preparing to be opposition leader in 2022- Hon. Ngunjiri

Nyeri Town lawmaker Ngunjiri Wambugu has predicted doom for Deputy President William Ruto’s presidential ambitions for the 2022 general elections.

In an interview on KTN’s Pointblank show, he predicted that Ruto will land, and will not make it to the seat he has been eyeing for long, since the Jubilee government came to power in 2013.

Instead, he opined, the DP will find himself in the opposition and not the government as he might desire, claiming that he will be leading the opposing side after the much awaited polls.

“Ruto will be the opposition leader of this country come 2022,” he said on KTN’s Pointblank show, Wednesday night.

He also faulted the narrative that the DP is to thank for Uhuru’s political success, claiming that he had no role whatsoever.

In an apparent reference to Uhuru’s presidency, which Ruto has been credited for, the MP claimed he had nothing to do with Uhuru’s placement at the helm of the government.

Instead, he said, its Uhuru who made the DP by elevating him to the high position, handing him privileges and a higher political platform.

“Ruto did not make Uhuru Kenyatta, Uhuru Kenyatta made Ruto!” he added.

The MP has not been in good political terms with the DP since his election in 2017, and has been among the Kieleweke group that has been repeatedly bashing him.

The group haa consequently been involved in unending verbal wars with the pro-Ruto Tangatanga group, a combination of lawmakers in support of the DP and his 2022 plans.