DP Ruto is least qualified to be president- Hon .Martha Karua

Former Gichugu member of parliament Martha Karua has thrown another jab at Deputy President William Ruto together with his brigade accusing him of expressing his anger indirectly through his lieutenants.

While defending President Uhuru Kenyatta’s recent outburst in Kasarani on a section of leaders from his Jubilee party, and in particular Mt Kenya legislators, the former long-standing member of parliament for the Gichugu Constituency claimed that despite Uhuru being an angry President, he was also addressing a section of angry leaders in the party led by his Deputy William Ruto.

Dr. William Ruto. His recent campaign trails aren’t going down well with a section of Mt. Kenya leaders. Photo/File

” I think he was addressing members mainly from his party. Before we could call the President angry, I think we also have angry Jubilee members. We also have an angry Deputy President. Though he displays it once in a while, his anger is always displayed through his supporters.” said Karua

Martha Karua was responding to a question posed to her by Citizen Tv journalist Sam Gituku when he appeared at the station for a morning talk show Sema na Citizen on Monday morning.

Sam had asked Karua if the President was justified in bashing his MPs from Mt Kenya region asking them to retreat back to their constituencies and pursue developments when it was clear that the developments were the mandate of the executive.

On the 2022 early campaigns that had already put William Ruto at loggerheads with his Boss Uhuru Kenyatta, Karua declined the claims that Ruto had not officially announced the start of his 2022 campaigns saying that the actions and recent words by his Tanga-tanga lieutenants were already expressing William Ruto’s stand on the 2022 campaigns.

“How can one say that William Ruto had not started his 2022 campaigns officially? You don’t have to say it in words rather actions. If you are moving along with groups who usually campaign while demanding things from electorates in your presence, then you are the one speaking.” posed Karua

It is not the first time the once vocal MP is castigating William Ruto. Karua has been reading from a different script from the Deputy President ever since the 2007-2008 disputed Presidential election results.

Two months ago, the NARC Kenya party leader accused Ruto of allegedly insulting a Kenyan community in his past speech. This was after a video of DP William Ruto insulting a Kenyan community went viral in April this year.

“Those people telling us a lot of stories, don’t we know them? They are destroyers. If not destroying houses, then it is railway lines. If not so, they are separating friends.” Ruto had said in April in one of his functions.

Karua had shamed the DP of profiling an entire Luo community insisting that it was not the first time the DP was using insults rather insisting that it had been his routine. She currently joined Musalia Mudavadi of ANC in calling for Ruto’s resignation following his fake assassination letter currently doing round on social media sites.