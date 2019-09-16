DP Ruto is forcing presidency at all cost- Hon. Ngunjiri Wambugu

Outspoken Nyeri Town Member of Parliament Ngunjiri Wambugu has claimed that Deputy President William Ruto’s presidential dreams might drive him into doing unthinkable things.

Speaking on Sunday, the anti-Ruto MP claimed that the DP lacks a conscience, and can do anything just to realize the dream which he first made known in 2013.

He observed that he has begun demonstrating it through his indirect disobedience of President Uhuru Kenyatta, accusing him of undermining Uhuru by engaging in early campaigns.

“I think he is a smart politician without a conscience. He is running for president and will do anything to be president, including undermining his boss,” he said.

The MP who founded the anti-Ruto Kieleweke faction of the Jubilee Party made the remarks in an interview on K24’s Punchline show on Sunday night.

He faulted the DP for allegedly disrespecting Uhuru, warning that his actions indicate that he lacks trust in the President’s initial promise to endorse him come 2022.

The MP revealed that after the 2017 polls, Uhuru reassured Ruto of his support in 2022 on a condition that he tones down on campaigns, a condition he has failed to adhere to.

“In 2017 Uhuru called us to the statehouse and told us to let ‘me finish my four years and on the fifth one I will campaign for Ruto’, it seems he doesn’t believe in the president,” he added.

However, Ruto has repeatedly denied campaigning ahead of time, the latest scenario being during the burial of Kikuyu musician John De Mathew in Muranga a few weeks ago.