DP Ruto is buying my MPs, hunger for cheap money claims ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi

Amani National Congress (ANC) leader Musalia Mudavadi has hit out at a section of his party members who seem to have rebelled against the block.

A number of leaders from the party have since declared their support for Deputy President William Ruto who Mudavadi seeks to challenge in the 2022 presidential race.

These include Lurambi MP Titus Khamala and Justus Murunga (Matungu), while nominated lawmaker Godfrey Osotsi has been bashing his party leader.

Speaking on Monday, the former Deputy Prime Minister accused the group allied to Ruto of hunger and inability to resist the handouts being dangled by the rival camp.

“What’s causing atrophy in parties is the hunger for easy money. The hustler mentality in our politics is defined by handouts being dangled under guise of securing development.

I also suspect many MPs have over-committed themselves and are easy victims and targets of this buy-out politics,” he was quoted by the Standard.

However, he noted that as much as they have every right to take their own stand, the party will not allow any individual allied to it to contravene its laws and regulations.

He added that members who find the party no longer tenable are free to move out or face disciplinary actions for their actions.

“Every ANC member is free to hold and voice an opinion. Beyond that, any member is free to quit and join another party if they feel constrained. What we cannot allow is indiscriminate violation of the party constitution and Political Parties Act,” he added.